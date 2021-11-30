School Shooting

Authorities: 4 to 6 People Shot at Michigan High School

A medical helicopter landed shortly after 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the school

By Mike Householder

Getty Images

Someone opened fire at a Michigan high school on Tuesday and shot four to six people, authorities said.

Police responded at around 12:55 p.m. to a report of an active shooter at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, a community of about 22,000 people roughly 30 miles north of Detroit.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The suspected shooter was arrested and a handgun was recovered, said the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, which added that it doesn't think there was more than one attacker.

Four to six people were wounded, but no fatalities have been reported, the sheriff’s office said. It wasn’t immediately clear if the any students were among the wounded.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Omicron Variant 8 hours ago

New Info Shows Omicron Spread Wider Earlier Than Thought

Merck 5 hours ago

Panel Weighs Safety, Effectiveness of Merck's COVID-19 Pill

A medical helicopter landed shortly after 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the school.

The school was placed on lockdowns, with some students sheltering in locked classrooms. They later were ushered to the parking lot of a nearby store after police secured the school and took the suspect into custody.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

School ShootingMichigan
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us