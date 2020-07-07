2 Charged With Hate Crime After Allegedly Painting Over Calif. Black Lives Matter Mural

Two Martinez residents are facing hate crime charges after defacing a Black Lives Matter Mural over the weekend, Contra Costa County authorities confirm.

Nichole Anderson, 42, and David Nelson, 53, are being charged with three misdemeanor counts, including hate crime.

The Black Lives Matter in front of the Wakefield Taylor House in Martinez was painted by a resident with permission of the city July 4.

Later that day, Nelson and Anderson arrived to the scene with pain supplies and began painting over the yellow-lettered mural with black paint.

The video of the altercation was shared widely on social media.

"The mural completed last weekend was a peaceful and powerful way to communicate the importance of Black live in Contra Costa County and the country," said Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton.

"We must address the root and byproduct of systemic racism in our country."

If convicted, Nelson and Anderson can face up to a year in county jail.