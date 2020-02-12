Montgomery County police

Montgomery County Detective Involved in Shooting of Suspect in Virginia Beach

By Andrea Swalec

041318 dc police car shutterstock police lights police generic
Shutterstock

File photo

" data-ellipsis="false">

A suspect who officers were trying to arrest in Virginia Beach was shot and killed by an officer early Wednesday and a Montgomery County, Maryland, detective was involved, police say.

An officer killed the suspect as U.S. Marshals and "out of state officers" tried to "make an arrest for a fugitive," Virginia Beach police said in a statement.

Montgomery County police said a county detective was involved in the shooting. Detectives were trying to make an arrest in a Montgomery County case, a department official said. Information was not immediately released on whether that detective is believed to have been the shooter.

The shooting victim, who was not immediately identified, was shot before 7 a.m. in the 900 block of Maitland Drive. The location is in a neighborhood that's a short walk to the Atlantic Ocean and one of many military installations in the area.

Virginia Beach officers were not involved, the department said.

Montgomery County police say they are gathering information and will have an update later Wednesday.

News

D.C. 1 hour ago

8-Year-Old Boy Critically Missing From Southeast DC: Police

Montgomery County 2 hours ago

Maryland Teen Robbed of Gun He Brought to School: Police

Stay with News4 for more details on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Montgomery County policeVirginia BeachU.S. Marshals Servicepolice shooting
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Weather Changing Climate School Closings Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Politics First Read — DMV Community Project Innovation
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us