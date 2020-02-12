Montgomery County Detective Involved in Shooting of Suspect in Virginia Beach

A suspect who officers were trying to arrest in Virginia Beach was shot and killed by an officer early Wednesday and a Montgomery County, Maryland, detective was involved, police say.

An officer killed the suspect as U.S. Marshals and "out of state officers" tried to "make an arrest for a fugitive," Virginia Beach police said in a statement.

Montgomery County police said a county detective was involved in the shooting. Detectives were trying to make an arrest in a Montgomery County case, a department official said. Information was not immediately released on whether that detective is believed to have been the shooter.

The shooting victim, who was not immediately identified, was shot before 7 a.m. in the 900 block of Maitland Drive. The location is in a neighborhood that's a short walk to the Atlantic Ocean and one of many military installations in the area.

Virginia Beach officers were not involved, the department said.

Montgomery County police say they are gathering information and will have an update later Wednesday.

