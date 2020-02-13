Man Shot to Death by Police in Virginia Beach Suspected in 1992 Homicide in Maryland

A man shot and killed by police in Virginia Beach Wednesday morning was suspected suspect who officers were trying to arrest in Virginia Beach was wanted for a decades-old homicide in rural Maryland.

Montgomery County police detectives and U.S. marshals went to Virginia Beach to arrest 51-year-old Hans Huitz.

"During the course of the investigation, a confrontation with the suspect ensued, resulting in the detectives using deadly force," police said in a statement.

Huitz was suspected in the death James Essell, who was stabbed 29 times behind the counter of his Sugarloaf Mountain Market in Comus March 22, 1992, in a suspected robbery.

The killer left some of his own blood at the scene. Eventually, the case went cold.

In 2017, new technology allowed police to release a sketch of the killer based on DNA from the killer's blood to show what he looked like then and now, but the case remained unsolved.

But another DNA advance would lead detectives to suspect Huitz.

Huitz was shot before 7 a.m. in the 900 block of Maitland Drive. The location is in a neighborhood that's a short walk to the Atlantic Ocean and one of many military installations in the area.

Huitz died at the scene. No law enforcement officials were hurt.

Neighbors here in the Ocean Lakes area of #VirginiaBeach say they heard a loud bang about 6:40a.m. @WAVY_News is working to get updated information from the @VBPD. pic.twitter.com/Jw5rdqXAQE — Kiahnna Patterson (@KPattersonWAVY) February 12, 2020

The Montgomery County detectives will be placed on administrative leave, per standard procedure. Virginia Beach police will investigate.

“We’re diligent with our investigations, and that may span decades, but that’s why we have a cold case unit … that’s why we don’t give up,” a Montgomery County police officer said. “I like to say we’re pit bulls and we’re just not letting go. We are going to follow this thing all the way through, and that’s what we do.”

Virginia Beach officers were not involved, the department said.