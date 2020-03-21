Skip to content
Continuing Coverage
The Latest: More Than 400 Coronavirus Cases Diagnosed in DC, Maryland, Virginia
Main Navigation
Search
Search for:
Local
U.S. & World
Weather
Investigations
The Scene
Live TV
Share
Close
Trending
Metro Service
Coronavirus Full Coverage
DC National Guard
Telemedicine for COVID-19
Canceled, Closed or Postponed
Expand
Video
Close Menu
Search for:
Local
Northern Virginia
Prince George's County
Real Estate
Coronavirus Pandemic
Weather
Changing Climate
Videos
U.S. & World
Investigations
NBC4 Responds
The Scene
Sports
Capital Games
Health
First Read — DMV
Community
Harris' Heroes
Vote: Polls & Trivia
Traffic
Our Apps
Submit Photos and Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint
Promotions
Newsletters
On-Air Mentions
Follow Us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Contact Us