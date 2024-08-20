Camp Springs residents advised to limit water use

WSSC Water is urging customers to limit their water use to essentials only in the Camp Springs area, in southern Prince George's County.

Crews are working to restore water flow to the Camp Springs water tank after they took a line out of service on Monday, causing an unexpected loss of water flow into the water tank.

They said they completed main water repairs Tuesday morning by putting the line back into service but still need time to fill the water tank.

"That allows us to maintain adequate pressure in the water tank and in the Camp Springs area for fire protection as well as water service to the customers," Luis Maya, a spokesperson for WSSC Water, said.

The water advisory affects over 1,000 residents in Camp Springs, according to WSSC Water. Customers can type their address into an interactive map to see if they are in the affected area.

WSSC Water is asking customers to do the following:

Stop all outside water use – no watering lawns, no washing cars, no topping off swimming pools

Use water only as necessary – i.e., take shorter showers and quickly turn off faucets immediately after use

Limit flushing toilets (do not flush after every use)

Limit using washing machines and dishwashers

Following these guidelines could prevent a Boil Water Advisory and will help preserve water for fire protection, officials said.

"If we would've lost a tank, that loses pressure in the system and that increases the risk for contamination in the area," Maya said.

If customers in this area are experiencing low pressure or no water, please call the Emergency Services Center at 301-206-4002.