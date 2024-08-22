WSSC Water lifts Camp Springs essential water only advisory

WSSC Water has lifted the essential water use-only request in the Camp Springs area, in Prince George's County.

Crews completed work to connect an existing water main to the main that feeds the Camp Springs water tank Thursday morning.

On Aug. 19, the company asked customers to limit their water use to essentials only to avoid issuing a Boil Water Advisory.

They say that customers in the Camp Springs area could have discolored water following the completed work. WSSC Water is asking customers to do the following if affected:

Run all COLD water taps for about five minutes or until the water runs clear

Begin with the lowest faucet in your home or business and then open the other faucets one at a time, moving from your lowest floor to your highest

Once the water runs clear, usually in five minutes or less, turn off your faucets in the same order, lowest to highest

You should also flush your refrigerator's water lines

The work for the tank is not finished yet. Crews are expected to start working again in mid-September to make an additional connection to the water main. They say it should take about a month to complete.

If customers are experiencing any water or sewer emergency, customers can contact the WSSC Water Emergency Services Center at 301-206-4002.