Confederate monuments

Workers Removing Davis Monument Pedestal Find Box in Stone

By Associated Press

In this June 10, 2020, file photo, a Richmond police officer stand by the statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis after it was pulled down off of its pedestal on Monument Avenue in Richmond, VA.
John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Workers removing the pedestal left behind after protesters toppled the Jefferson Davis monument in Richmond found a box encased in stone Wednesday, a city official said.

The box was removed Wednesday afternoon and the city will store it in a secure location until the owner, the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia, decides what to do with it, Jim Nolan, a spokesman for Mayor Levar Stoney, said in an email. Last month, the city transferred ownership of all Confederate monuments and associated artifacts to the museum, which will work with The Valentine museum to decide what to do with them.

Author and historian Dale Brumfield said a time capsule associated with the monument honoring the Confederate president has already been opened once, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

Workers originally laid a cornerstone and time capsule for the monument in Monroe Park in 1896, according to the newspaper’s archives. But when funds for the monument weren’t secured, the plan was scrapped and a new monument on Monument Avenue was planned. During construction, the builders opened the time capsule, found the contents in good condition and reburied it.

The Davis monument was installed on Monument Avenue in Richmond, the former capital of the Confederacy, by a Confederate heritage group in 1907. But in June 2020, the 8-foot (2.4-meter) bronze figure joined other Old South monuments removed or damaged in the wake of George Floyd’s death when protesters pulled it down from its stone pedestal.

Workers found two time capsules while disassembling the pedestal of the Gen. Robert E. Lee statue, which was at the center of the deadly 2017 Unite the Right rally. A capsule containing “relics” also was placed under the monument to Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, but that capsule hasn’t been unearthed yet.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Confederate monumentsRichmond Virginia
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us