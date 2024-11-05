Decision 2024

Women will be key in deciding next president

Polling illustrates the gender gap when it comes to how men and women vote

By Aimee Cho, News4 Reporter

As millions of Americans cast their ballots on Election Day, women could be key in deciding the nation’s next president.

An NBC News poll taken over the past week showed the stark contrast in how both genders are voting.

Men responded 58% in support of former President Donald Trump and women 57% for Vice President Kamala Harris.

On Election Day, women on both sides of the aisle told NBC they’re glad to make their voices heard.

“We need a change and it has to,” said Sue Kekacs, who voted for Trump. “I hope it’s a strong change.”

“I have to vote, I have to be counted, I have to be included,” said one voter who did not give their name.

“The fact that our country still listens to our voice to some extent is something we should absolutely exercise and not take for granted,” said another voter who did not give their name.

“When women get behind a candidate, because of their increased levels of voter turnout historically, that candidate typically wins,” said Mileah Kromer, the director of University of Maryland, Baltimore County’s Institute of Politics.

Kromer said women of color have typically helped carry the Democratic vote. She also pointed out white women helped tip the scales for Trump in 2016.

But she said this time could be different.

“The issue of reproductive rights has been front and center on the minds of women, and so a thing to look out for is how well democrats do among white women,” Kromer said.

This year’s election comes two and a half years after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and abortion access is currently on the ballot in 10 states.

Throughout the campaign cycle, both candidates made an effort to court the women vote.

“I want to protect the women of our country,” said Trump at a rally. “I want to protect the women… I’m gonna do it whether the women like it or not.”

“Stand in favor of the freedom of every woman to make decisions about her own body,” Harris said at a rally.

With just hours to go until the polls close, the nation is waiting to see what will happen next.

