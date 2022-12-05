Woman Found Shot to Death in Car in Anacostia; 2 Young Children Unharmed: Source

A woman was found shot to death in a car with two unharmed children Friday evening in Anacostia, a law enforcement source told News4.

She was found about 8:20 p.m. in the 1700 block of W Street SE. Two young children also were in the car, the source said.

A black sedan with tinted windows was seen leaving the block after the shooting.

Police are looking for suspects and trying to determine a motive, the source said.