gun violence

Woman Found Shot to Death in Car in Anacostia; 2 Young Children Unharmed: Source

By Mark Segraves

dc police car generic
NBC Washington

A woman was found shot to death in a car with two unharmed children Friday evening in Anacostia, a law enforcement source told News4.

She was found about 8:20 p.m. in the 1700 block of W Street SE. Two young children also were in the car, the source said.

A black sedan with tinted windows was seen leaving the block after the shooting.

Police are looking for suspects and trying to determine a motive, the source said.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

gun violenceCrime and Courts
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us