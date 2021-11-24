Woman Fatally Injured on BW Parkway in Prince George's: Police

A woman was found fatally injured on the Baltimore Washington Parkway in Prince George’s County early Wednesday, shutting down the road amid the Thanksgiving travel rush, police said.

Northbound lanes on the BW Parkway were closed between Maryland Routes 197 and 198, U.S. Park Police said. All lanes have reopened.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police responded about 5:45 a.m. for a possible pedestrian crash and found a 26-year-old woman. She died from her injuries, police said.

No vehicles nor witnesses were on the scene, police said.

Authorities are looking for anyone who may have information about the crash. Tips can be submitted at 888-361-3332 or 202-379-4877 or USPP_TIPline@nps.gov.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.