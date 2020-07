D.C. police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash involving a police car in Southeast.

Police say an officer in a marked car with lights and sirens was responding to help another officer Friday night at 9:37 p.m. when a woman crossing the road was struck by the car.

The officer was traveling southbound on the 2800 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast when the woman was hit not in a marked crosswalk.

The woman was transported to the hospital where she died from her injuries.