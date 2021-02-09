Rockville

White Tiger Statue Fools Drivers on I-270

Photos show an oversized white feline with black stripes gazing out at the roadway

By Camille Furst

White tiger statue
Montgomery County Police Department

What appeared to be a white tiger made people driving on I-270 in Montgomery County on Saturday do a double take.

Rockville police said they received calls Saturday morning about what appeared to be a white tiger sitting on the jersey wall just prior to the southbound exit for Montrose Road.

“Just to be safe,” an officer headed there and called for backup, asking other officers to start checking the area, police said. 

Local

coronavirus DMV Daily Update 2 hours ago

Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Feb. 9

Valentine's Day 2 hours ago

COVID-19 Tests, Masks and Winter Walks: How the DC Area is Finding Love During the Pandemic

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

That’s when an officer spotted the tiger. It was a large figurine. 

Photos show an oversized white feline with black stripes gazing out at the roadway.

How the tiger ended up on the interstate is still a mystery. It now sits inside the Montgomery County Police Department’s First District station.

This article tagged under:

RockvilleMontgomery CountyTigerI-270
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Black History Month Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us