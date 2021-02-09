White Tiger Statue Fools Drivers on I-270

What appeared to be a white tiger made people driving on I-270 in Montgomery County on Saturday do a double take.

Rockville police said they received calls Saturday morning about what appeared to be a white tiger sitting on the jersey wall just prior to the southbound exit for Montrose Road.

“Just to be safe,” an officer headed there and called for backup, asking other officers to start checking the area, police said.

That’s when an officer spotted the tiger. It was a large figurine.

Photos show an oversized white feline with black stripes gazing out at the roadway.

How the tiger ended up on the interstate is still a mystery. It now sits inside the Montgomery County Police Department’s First District station.