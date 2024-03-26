Where was Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge? How long was it?

People on the East Coast and beyond woke up to stunning news on Tuesday: A major bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, collapsed after a container ship rammed into it overnight.

The collapse sent several vehicles fell into the river below. As of Tuesday afternoon, rescuers were still searching in the water for at least six people.

Here are answers on some frequently asked questions about what happened and the bridge itself.

What happened in the Baltimore bridge collapse?

A ship appeared to hit one of the supports of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing the roadway to break apart in several places and plunge into the water.

Emergency responders were searching for at least six people believed to be in the water.

Google Earth, NBC

The ship was called “Dali," Kevin Cartwright, director of communications for the Baltimore Fire Department, said. A ship by that name was headed from Baltimore to Colombo, Sri Lanka, as its final destination, according to Marine Traffic and Vessel Finder. The ship was flying under a Singapore flag, WTOP reported, citing Petty Officer Matthew West from the Coast Guard in Baltimore.

Where was the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore?

The bridge was part of Baltimore's Beltway, Interstate 695.

The bridge was on the southwest side of I-695, spanning the Patapsco River, a vital artery that — along with the Port of Baltimore — is a hub for shipping on the East Coast.

How old was the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore?

The bridge opened to traffic on March 23, 1977, about four-and-a-half years after it was scheduled to open, according to The Baltimore Sun. Construction on the bridge began in 1972, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation.

The 47th anniversary of the bridge was celebrated just three days before the collapse.

When were the most recent inspections done on the bridge?

The US Department of Transportation says bridges such as the Key Bridge should be inspected every two years. An initial look at records shows that the results of the most recent inspection posted are from May 2021. That report listed the Key Bridge in fair condition.

The scale used to inspect bridges around the U.S. puts them into three categories: good, fair or poor.

The Key Bridge was in the middle of that scale, with no indicators in the inspection to suggest it was at risk of collapse.

The deck, superstructure and substructure were all rated satisfactory, with only minor problems.

The most recent bridge inspection data posted by USDOT does not show any inspections after February 2023. News4 has asked if this is indicative of a delay in reporting or inspecting. We did not immediately receive an answer.

Who was Francis Scott Key?

He's one of Maryland's most famous historical figures and wrote "The Star-Spangled Banner" during the War of 1812.

That poem-turned-national-anthem was inspired by the 1814 bombardment of Fort McHenry. Key witnessed those famous "bombs bursting in air" for more than 24 hours, during a battle that took place in roughly the same place where the Key Bridge once stood.

After the war, Key went on to practice law in the Washington, D.C., area, according to the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.

Key has another bridge named after him, which connects Rosslyn, Virginia, to D.C. in Georgetown. That Key Bridge is still standing.

How long was the Francis Scott Key Bridge?

The Key Bridge was 1.6 miles long, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation.

That's just the length of the four-lane bridge structure, however. With another 8.7 miles of approaching roadways, the total length ran roughly 10.9 miles, according to MDOT.

It was the second-longest bridge in the Baltimore metro area, after the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.