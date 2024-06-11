What's your season? Color consultant shows how it works

Chances are you’ve seen this on social media: color consultants show which colors look best on someone and what their “season” is. It’s a trend from the ‘80s that has made a comeback.

News4 took a fun look at how at works, Working 4 You to help you save time, save money and look your best.

Tarcela Knight, of House of Colour, said she got started as a color consultant after growing up wearing a uniform. As she got older, she kept looking for clothes she could turn to again and again.

“We all want that uniform. We want that easy, grab and go – I need to get out the door. When you have that in your best colors, it makes it easy,” she said.

After each of her $375 consultations, clients walk away with a book of swatches showing their best colors, plus information on the best hair colors, makeup and jewelry for their season.

What does a color consultation involve?

Knight said she asks her clients to show up makeup-free so she can see their skin in natural light in her studio. In front of a mirror, she drapes precision-dyed fabrics over their shoulders, one after the other.

First, she determines if someone has more warm or cool undertones. Then, she sees if someone looks better in bright and color colors or in soft and blended colors.

What are the benefits of knowing your colors?

If you know your colors, you can look great and avoid wasting time, energy or money on items that don’t suit you.

“When you know your best colors, it weeds out all of that noise,” said Knight, who is a military spouse and mother of two.

Here's what News4’s Eun Yang learned in her color consultation

Knight placed drapes in different colors over Eun’s shoulders one by one, trying cool vs. warm colors as they gazed at Eun’s face.

“All I want you to do is look at your face in the mirror,” Knight said.

In some colors, they found she had a healthy glow; in others, shadows seemed to fall over her face.

“You look so youthful in this!” Knight said about a bright green. A muted purple looked “casual,” while a deep plum looked “regal and expensive,” she said.

Knight found that Eun is a winter with cool undertones and looks best in high-contrast colors.

“These particular colors make my face pop,” Eun said with her selected colors.

“I see you. You stand out. Look how rich your hair looks,” Knight said.

Once someone knows their best colors, they can create a capsule wardrobe that flatters them, Knight said.

“And look your best,” Eun added.