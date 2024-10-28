What to know as DC begins collecting leaves

Crews are beginning to come through Washington, D.C., neighborhoods to pick up leaves.

The city is collecting leaves through February 8.

Like last year, the Department of Public Works will give weekly updates about pickup locations online instead of mailing out a seasonal schedule.

Residents can go here to find leaf collection updates every Friday. Leaf collection teams will also distribute door hangers to alert residents when they're entering their two-week collection window.

Tim Spriggs, the director of D.C.'s Department of Public Works, said it's important to rake leaves to the curb and use paper bags.

"One of the biggest things is people have a tendency to put them in plastic bags. That is one of the number one things. And then a lot of times people don't necessarily put them in the tree box," Spriggs said.

More leaf collection tips:

Move vehicles from curb lanes to ease the leaf vacuum collection process.

Rake leaves to the curbside or tree box at the front of the residence the Sunday before the scheduled leaf collection date.

Remove all cans, bottles, sticks, toys, and debris from your piles of leaves. These items can damage equipment and prevent safe and proper collection.

Download the MyDPW app to receive customized alerts about leaf collection in your neighborhood.

Leaves put in plastic bags will be collected as trash and not recycled.

District residents can also bring leaves contained in paper bags to the Fort Totten Transfer Station located at 4900 John McCormack Drive NE, open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Leaves will not be collected on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Day. Residents should look out for the weekly messaging on when to rake out leaves during holiday weeks.

Leaf collections will occur twice in each neighborhood for residents who receive trash and recycling services.

“Leaf collection is a collaborative process that requires residents to prepare the way for our workers, and I appreciate the collective effort we put in to keeping our city safe, clean, and accessible," Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

Officials are also reminding people that gas powered leaf blowers are illegal. The fine is $500.

D.C. has issued 272 of the fines since the law went into effect in 2022.