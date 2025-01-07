Wednesday school closings trickle in as DC area deals with snow, ice

School cancelations are coming in for Wednesday as the D.C. area still works to clear roads and school parking lots from Monday's snow.

Read on for more details:

School closings in Maryland for Wednesday, Jan. 8:

Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS) will be closed. The school system declared a "code blue" with liberal leave for employees.

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) will be closed. Staff are on a two-hour delay. School officials said some back roads, neighborhood roads and walkways and sidewalks leading to some schools still weren't cleared as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) will be closed again Wednesday. MCPS offices also will be closed, and all activities, programs and sports on school grounds will be canceled. Emergency personnel should report on time. School officials said persistently cold temperatures and vehicles left in school parking lots are making it difficult for crews to clear snow and ice. MCPS urged people who left their vehicles in parking lots to move them immediately.

"The county continues its efforts to remove snow and ice from public roads, sidewalks, and other critical areas to ensure safe access for everyone. These efforts are essential to address hazards, making sure that our educators and staff can safely reach schools, in order to reopen and allow students to return to school," MCPS said.

Prince George's County Public Schools (PGCPS) will be closed Wednesday. Offices will also be closed. Only emergency personnel must report to work.

School closings in Virginia for Wednesday, Jan. 8:

Culpeper County Public Schools (CCPS) already announced it would close classes for Wednesday. However, Wednesday will be a workday for staff.

Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) will be closed. School offices and central offices will open at 11 a.m. Extracurricular activities are canceled, as well as homebound and home-based instruction. Central and school office 12-month employees should report to work pending safety and childcare concerns, FCPS said.

Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) will be closed. Its administrative offices also will be closed. School officials said they'll make an announcement by noon Wednesday on whether after-school activities on campuses may take place.

We'll share more school closing information as it comes in; check this page for updates.