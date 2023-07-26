‘We are creating a family': New Mary's House will house 15 LGBTQ seniors in Fort Dupont

The organization Mary's House for Older Adults held a groundbreaking event Wednesday morning to celebrate a new, affordable senior living home for LGBTQ senior citizens in D.C.'s Fort Dupont neighborhood.

The house will include amenities such as a computer lab, gym and a craft room. Construction is expected to be finalized by the end of next year.

Founder and CEO Imani Woody is building the house in honor of her late father, who was mistreated in a hospital toward the end of his life, and an older LGBTQ colleague, who died alone at a senior living community. His body went undiscovered for five days.

"To be found five days later, that was heartbreaking. And that’s not gonna happen on our watch," Woody said.

Woody wants to ensure that her residents are treated with personal attention and receive daily check-ins.

"I'm gonna knock on the door and say, 'Hi Ms. Jones, how are you?' every day, as opposed to you being locked up. We are creating a family," Woody said.

The project's site used to be Woody's childhood home. As Mary's House, it will house 15 senior LGBTQ residents.

"When you come to Washington, D.C., to live, you will be valued for who you are and your contribution to the city," Mayor Muriel Bowser said at the groundbreaking.

Mary's House will be located on Anacostia Road SE near Kimball Elementary School.