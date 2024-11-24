Soccer

Washington Spirit loses championship to Orlando Pride

Spirit fans react to the loss

By NBC Washington Staff and Dominique Moody, News4 Reporter

A magical season for the Washington Spirit comes to an end with a second place finish. The Spirit made late comebacks a habit in the playoffs, but Washington could not get it done in the championship game against the Orlando Pride, who won 1-0.

The Spirit were going for the second title in franchise history, and they had plenty of fan support in Kansas City.

It may not have been the result Washington fans wanted, but it was still an exciting season — and the return to the title game was a big moment for the team.

News4 spoke with fans at four courts in Arlington, Virginia. They were optimistic and confident heading into Saturday's championship.

“Definitely disappointed,” said Spirit fan Katie Hughes. “I think we played a good game. They just had one good shot, and we played really good defense, it just didn’t come through for us.”

“With Yanatan, it’s only up from here, and we have Michelle Kang.” Hughes added. “She’s amazing, so we have a good leadership.”

It was still a remarkable season for the Spirit — to make it to the championship and finishing the season with 18 wins.

They hope to carry that momentum into next year.

