‘Washington' or ‘DC'? Social Media Erupts After Associated Press Picks a Side

Do you call the nation's capital "Washington" or "D.C."?
The Associated Press set a new standard this week and told journalists to largely drop "D.C.", which ignited a social media backlash from District and Washington state residents alike.
"Do not use D.C. standing alone," a new AP style tip read, saying "Washington" is preferred in most references because it’s recognized globally.
When needed, use "District of Columbia," not "D.C.", said the AP — which sets the standard for how most news articles are written.
But right here in Washington, D.C., many locals were not happy with the decision.
“I'm from here, don’t tell me how to refer to it,” Douglass Sloan wrote.
Others pointed to an unwritten tenet for many full-time residents: D.C. refers to our neighborhoods, where we live, shop and play. D.C. is a local term, a way to differentiate from the federal government.
“You call it Washington, we will know you're from out of town and I can't help you anymore,” Donald Wine II said.
“When referring to their neighborhoods, diverse community, and neighborly love, use D.C., not Washington,” David Sheon wrote on Twitter.
“The place I live is the District of Columbia. 'Washington' is what TV talking heads say when they mean politics,” twitter user @ersttack said.
Washington state residents were stung, too.
“Guess the state of Washington doesn't matter to AP anymore,” Jake Porter wrote.
Washingtonians from the East and West coasts united in agreement: Don’t confuse us for one another.
“Lots of people default to thinking it is referencing the state of Washington,” @TheresaV208 said.
Perhaps the most D.C. thing about the kerfuffle: residents using the decree to back up a call for statehood.