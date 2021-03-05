‘Washington' or ‘DC'? Social Media Erupts After Associated Press Picks a Side

Do you call the nation's capital "Washington" or "D.C."?

The Associated Press set a new standard this week and told journalists to largely drop "D.C.", which ignited a social media backlash from District and Washington state residents alike.

"Do not use D.C. standing alone," a new AP style tip read, saying "Washington" is preferred in most references because it’s recognized globally.

When needed, use "District of Columbia," not "D.C.", said the AP — which sets the standard for how most news articles are written.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

But right here in Washington, D.C., many locals were not happy with the decision.

“I'm from here, don’t tell me how to refer to it,” Douglass Sloan wrote.

I'm from here, dont tell me how to refer to it.😒 — Douglass Sloan (@DougSloan) March 5, 2021

Others pointed to an unwritten tenet for many full-time residents: D.C. refers to our neighborhoods, where we live, shop and play. D.C. is a local term, a way to differentiate from the federal government.

“You call it Washington, we will know you're from out of town and I can't help you anymore,” Donald Wine II said.

PSA: Do not listen to the AP on this. It's DC or The District. You call it Washington, we will know you're from out of town and I can't help you anymore. https://t.co/bUCgLDhHd5 — Donald Wine II (@blazindw) March 4, 2021

“When referring to their neighborhoods, diverse community, and neighborly love, use D.C., not Washington,” David Sheon wrote on Twitter.

Lived in DC for 30 years. Pro-tip: Anything related to the federal aspects of the city - yes, follow @APStylebook. But #DC is also a vibrant home town to about 700K people. When referring to their neighborhoods, diverse community, and neighborly love, use DC, not Washington. — David Sheon (@davidsheon) March 5, 2021

“The place I live is the District of Columbia. 'Washington' is what TV talking heads say when they mean politics,” twitter user @ersttack said.

‘Washington‘ comes from Washington County, which hasn’t existed in forever. The place I live is the District of Columbia. ‘Washington’ is what TV talking heads say when they mean politics — This Machine (@ersttack) March 4, 2021

Washington state residents were stung, too.

“Guess the state of Washington doesn't matter to AP anymore,” Jake Porter wrote.

Guess the state of Washington doesn't matter to AP anymore — Jake Porter (@jakeaporter) March 3, 2021

Washingtonians from the East and West coasts united in agreement: Don’t confuse us for one another.

“Lots of people default to thinking it is referencing the state of Washington,” @TheresaV208 said.

Lots of people default to thinking it is referencing the state of Washington. Adding DC is an important clarification for readers across the country. Probably not good to rely too much on readers accurately picking up context clues. — Theresa (@TheresaV208) March 3, 2021

Perhaps the most D.C. thing about the kerfuffle: residents using the decree to back up a call for statehood.