DC Will Not Implement Curfew on Thursday for Seventh Night of Protests

Mayor Muriel Bowser will not impose a curfew on Washington, D.C. Thursday night following the sixth night of protests passed without a single demonstrator being placed under arrest.

The District has imposed curfews since Sunday night to quell protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, who was killed in the custody of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin while three other officers stood by. All four face now charges in his death.

Wednesday's protests were the largest in several days of demonstrations: More than 5,000 people in multiple groups participated, police say. In the District, no protesters were arrested between Wednesday evening and 9 a.m. Thursday, even though some demonstrated long past the curfew, D.C. Police Cheif Peter Newsham said.

The Metropolitan Police Department reported no injuries to officers or damage to vehicles overnight.

The first of three memorial services honoring Floyd will go on Thursday in Minneapolis.

Protesters, police and work crews alike are preparing for more demonstrations near the White House, the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial and the National Cathedral on Thursday amid temperatures exceeding 90 degrees.

Thursday morning, crews were spotted installing concrete barriers and more fencing along 17th Street in an effort to keep protesters farther away from the White House complex.

Protesters are expected to gather around the White House on Thursday afternoon, preparing for the seventh night of demonstrations there.

Multiple organizing groups have called people to protests in other parts of the city. At the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial, some plan to lay on the ground in a demonstration called a die-in. Another group of citizens plans to walk from the Friendship Heights Metro Station in Maryland to the National Cathedral in Northwest D.C.

Protests remained largely peaceful Wednesday into Thursday. A curfew was in place from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. It was the fourth night the city implemented a curfew in response to massive anti-police brutality and anti-racism protests.

News4's Shomari Stone is following protesters on their sixth day of demonstrations.

Protesters late Wednesday and early Thursday stayed out long after the curfew began. But News4 reporters said the scene was one of the calmest they had seen during several nights of unrest, although there was a large military presence.

By 10 p.m., before the curfew, no arrests had been announced, the mayor's office said. But one protester was taken for medical treatment after falling ill in the heat. A Capitol Police officer and a second protester were sickened by the heat but refused transport.

Earlier Wednesday, Maryland performer Kenny Sway picked up a microphone and led protesters in singing along and dancing to "Lean on Me." Earlier, scores of protesters at the Capitol laid face-down on the ground in a die-in.

National Guard and other officers in riot gear, many not wearing identifying insignia, have been maintaining distance between protesters and the White House fences.

