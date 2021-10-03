Washington Adventist University Hit By Ransomware Attack

Washington Adventist University (WAU) said it experienced a ransomware attack Saturday and that its Wi-Fi and internet access from the campus would not be available until further notice.

The private university in Takoma Park, Maryland, said data may have been exposed but did not provide more details. The school is working with the Montgomery County Cyber Taskforce and the FBI to resolve the attack.

“For all on-campus residents, faculty, and staff we know this will have a greater effect. Wifi and internet access from the campus will not be available until further notice,” a letter to the WAU community reads.

Digital access to some university websites and machines would also be restricted, WAU said.

A timeline for the solution was not immediately provided.

“There is a balance that has to be reached between access and security. The timeline therefore may be incremental rather than an overnight solution,” the university said.

Classes, both in-person and over Zoom, are to continue as scheduled, and “all faculty and staff are asked to adjust to the current situation in light of a need to continue teaching and pursuing the highest education that WAU provides.”