Volunteer EMT Running Ultramarathon in Maryland to Raise Money for PPE

One volunteer EMT in Montgomery County is going from running to save lives to running for a cause.

Ashley Donovan responds to emergency calls during the coronavirus pandemic with the Bethesda Chevy Chase Rescue Squad. She says she often drives the ambulance.

"It’s certainly making all of us very anxious and very cautious. I’m doing my best," Donovan said.

But Donovan is really going above and beyond by running an ultramarathon, raising money for COVID-19 related expenses such as PPE for the volunteer department.

"Because of COVID-19, I’m unable to go to some of the races I have planned and some of the training routes I normally go to," she said.

Now, she doesn’t have to worry about social distancing during what she calls the “Rescue1UltraRun.”

That’s because she is doing it by herself, running around the firehouse at Old Georgetown Road and Battery Lane. She plans to run more than 500 loops, covering 100 miles over 24 hours, 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday.

"The funds that we raise through this adventure on Saturday are going to go towards operation funds to make sure we can pay our day personnel and make sure our units are still in shape," Donovan said.

"We’re extremely proud and impressed by Ashley’s commitment. She has a spirit of giving back to the community," said BCC Rescue Squad Vice President John Bentivoglio. "It’s great it’s been amazing to see all the volunteers who continue to come in and staff units and do whatever they can to help during this pandemic."

Ashley’s Rescue1UltraRun is also raising money for Feed the Fight, a D.C.-based nonprofit that’s coordinated meal deliveries to front line medical and response workers.