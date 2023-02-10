Virginia Vineyard Worker Achieves Dream of Homeownership

The owner of a Virginia winery helped his hardest-working employee achieve his goal of homeownership.

When he left El Salvador more than 20 years ago, Joaquin Gonzalez could only dream of stepping into his very own home. His family of six did just that last month.

“I’m very happy,” he said. “This is a big dream. It’s very hard but a very, very long process.”

His journey to the home took root in the vineyards at Arterra Wines in Fauquier County, where he started working about eight years ago.

Owner Jason Murray calls Gonzalez one of the hardest workers he’s ever seen.

When Gonzalez got his green card last year, Murray put a plan in motion. He set up a GoFundMe page describing Gonzalez’ work ethic and dream of homeownership.

The vineyard’s customers kicked in more than $15,000 to help with a down payment.

“I think this story connects with people on so many different levels and in so many different ways right back to America being founded as an immigrant country and community,” Murray said. “So, people coming here, making a start, honest hard work, that’s part of it.”

The Gonzalez family is enjoying the extra space. They have more room for their two dogs, and there’s a big backyard where the kids can play soccer for hours.

“This is that foundation of stability that people really need for moving forward in life,” Murray said. “It’s great for the family to have a home that is solid, it’s reliable. The word ‘foundation’ is really what this comes down to, and that makes me feel good that someone else has that.”

Gonzalez is grateful to everyone who contributed.

“Thank you to everyone for GoFundMe,” he said. “It was a big help. Nothing is possible without people around me to have this big opportunity.”