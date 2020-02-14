Virginia Couple Renews Vows 50 Years Later on Valentine’s Day

Richard and Patricia Vance celebrated Valentine’s Day by saying “I do” 50 years after they first stood together at the altar.

Richard surprised his wife with their vow renewals over coffee Friday morning.

The couple went to the Old Manassas Courthouse that afternoon, continuing to strengthen their love for each other.

For Mr. and Mrs. Vance, another chance at reciting their vows meant less nerves and more attention on what they were proclaiming.

“I kinda heard the words more this time than the first time,” Richard said. “Because I was more nervous the first time.”

Patricia was very sentimental, reflecting on how meaningful the vows have become after five decades of marriage.

“To say them again and know that it’s not that you’re looking forward to those things,” she said. “It’s because you know you’ve lived it. You live that.”

This special moment was between the two of them, which meant no kids were allowed, even though Patricia would not have minded including them.

“He said they weren’t there the first time!” she joked about Richard’s comment.

The Vances plan on continuing to celebrate their 50th anniversary on a cruise to the Bahamas.

