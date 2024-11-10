Vigil held for local rapper, father of 3 killed on Halloween

A vigil was held Saturday night for 29-year-old Tresean Sparrow-Bey, a father of three and local rapper who was shot and killed near Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on Halloween.

A slew of green, white and silver balloons filled the watts basketball court in Northeast D.C.

“I just broke down because he died literally in the same place that my mother died,” said Sadana Sparrow, his older sister. “My mother ended up passing from cancer but in the house.”

Sparrow along with other family and friends put together the vigil to shed light on her brother’s memory.

Through unfortunate tragedy, she said she’s come to learn about the lives he touched.

“I didn’t know the big impact he’s leaving behind on people that I just didn’t know, people that I work with [saying], 'I didn’t know 3coMMa$ was your brother,'" Sparrow said.

Sparrow-bey was known to many as rapper 3coMMa$, whose music spilled out through the DMV airways.

He leaves behind three little boys and a host of family and friends who made sure to support one another at the vigil.

“It’s been a tough, tough road, but you know what I’m saying, I can’t sit stuck, I can’t just sit stuck,” said his sister Aaliyah Sparrow-Bey. “I appreciate the support. My brother would have wanted everybody out here and, you know, making sure his name is still heard.”

Prince George's County police said Tresean Sparrow-Bey was shot and killed near Atlee Drive.

Investigators said they’re working to determine a motive and identify a suspect or suspects.They said they do not believe the shooting was random.

Prince George’s County police are offering a $25,000 reward for anyone who offers any information in this case that leads to an arrest.