Crime and Courts

Man shot, killed in neighborhood close to Commanders' stadium

Tresean Sparrow Bey was shot and killed in Landover, Maryland, police say

File photo
@PGPDNews

A 29-year-old man is dead after a shooting Thursday night in Landover, Maryland, not far from the home of the Washington Commanders.

Prince George's County police officers found Tresean Sparrow Bey outside suffering from gunshot wounds in the 900 block of Atlee Drive just before 11:30 p.m. He died at the scene.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The shooting happened in a neighborhood that's a two minute drive from Northwest Stadium, where the Commanders play.

Investigators are still working to identify suspects in the killing. Police said they don't believe the crime was random.

The police department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment. Anyone with information can call 301-516-2512 or contact Crime Solvers at pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsPrince George's CountyLandover
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us