Man shot, killed in neighborhood close to Commanders' stadium

A 29-year-old man is dead after a shooting Thursday night in Landover, Maryland, not far from the home of the Washington Commanders.

Prince George's County police officers found Tresean Sparrow Bey outside suffering from gunshot wounds in the 900 block of Atlee Drive just before 11:30 p.m. He died at the scene.

The shooting happened in a neighborhood that's a two minute drive from Northwest Stadium, where the Commanders play.

Investigators are still working to identify suspects in the killing. Police said they don't believe the crime was random.

The police department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment. Anyone with information can call 301-516-2512 or contact Crime Solvers at pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).