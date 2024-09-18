Washington DC

Video shows man berating delivery driver in DC business

By Dominique Moody, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

D.C. police are investigating after the release of a video that appears to show a delivery driver being berated inside a business by an unidentified person for not speaking English. Police said they’re investigating the incident as potentially being motivated by hate or bias.

In the video on TikTok, a man can be heard berating the delivery driver inside CANNA Coffee in Northwest D.C.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The driver, Gregario Amundaria, told News4 and Telemundo 44 he felt humiliated and threatened as the man repeatedly yelled “learn English” and cursed at him.

Amundaria said it was his first time picking up an order from the business.

He said he has been working as a delivery driver for seven months and works to support his 2-year-old daughter who lives in Venezuela.

Amundaria said he’s now afraid to continue working as a delivery driver and his family has asked him to return to Venezuela.

When News4 went to CANNA to try to find the unidentified man and speak with him, another man exited the business and questioned the intent.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Washington DC 41 mins ago

Grant program helps lure new business to downtown DC

News4 Rundown 49 mins ago

Delivery driver berated in viral video: The News4 Rundown

Then News4 tried to speak with a man believed to be the man in the video, but he would not confirm his identity or whether he was the person in the video.

News4 was invited into the business but told not to record. An interview agreement could not be reached. News4 attempted to reach the business via phone call and text message to get a statement but has not heard back.

D.C. police have not charged anyone in connection with the incident.

“The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating this offense as potentially being motivated by hate or bias,” police said in a statement. “The designation can be changed at any point as an investigation proceeds and more information is gathered.”

Uber Eats posted a statement on its Instagram account Wednesday, saying, “We are disgusted by the behavior in this video. Hate has no place on our platform. We have removed this business from our app and are working to check in on this courier's well-being."

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Washington DC
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us