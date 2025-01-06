VDOT crews treat roads in Northern Virginia, ask residents to stay off the roads

Virginia Department of Transportation crews pre-treated about 2000 miles worth of roads in Northern Virginia and has crews on standby ready to plow the snow that's heading towards the area Monday.

“We should have around 3000 pieces of equipment out there ready to go, ready to attack the snow as it begins to really pile up overnight, and that is the forecast for some heavy snow,” said Alex Liggitt with VDOT.

Virginia State Police announced it's already seen an increase in crashes in the southwestern part of the state, where conditions worsened earlier on Sunday.

Authorities are urging everyone to stay off the roads unless it's absolutely essential to be out there. If you must travel, state police are asking drivers to make sure your car is in good working order with plenty of fuel, functioning windshield wipers and be sure to check the tread on your tires.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

From VDOT, the more cars that are out there, the harder it is for them to do their job.

“This isn't going to be, ‘Okay, we're out there tonight, tomorrow morning and we're done. We're going home,’” Liggitt said. “Yeah, we're likely going to be continuing to treat spots over the next several days.”

VDOT told News4 it's responsible for 17,000 residential streets in Northern Virginia alone, so it's asking residents to remain patient because it could be a couple of days before the streets in your neighborhood are treated.