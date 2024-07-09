Utility worker found dead after electrocution report in Montgomery County

A utility worker was found dead after an electrocution was reported Tuesday in Montgomery County, Maryland, authorities say.

Montgomery County police were called to the 200 block of Ashton Road at about noon. When they arrived, they found that a 39-year-old man had died. His name was not immediately released, pending notification of his family.

The man's death is being investigated as accidental.

Images from Chopper4 show emergency crews and workers in the area. Roads nearby were still closed as of mid-afternoon.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.