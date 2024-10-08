UMD students hold events marking a year since terror attack in Israel

University of Maryland students on both sides of the Israel-Hamas conflict marked a year since the attack that killed 1,200 in Israel.

Pro-Palestinian students had to sue to stop the university from blocking their Monday night vigil. They say it was a matter of free speech, but some Jewish students are concerned about the timing of that event.

On campus at Hornbake Plaza, a hostage square was created by Terps for Israel. Milk cartons with the names and faces of U.S. citizens taken hostage one year ago – some of them murdered – were honored on every seat lining the plaza.

“We're just here to give them a place to mourn, to understand what’s happening, how the Jewish community has felt and how we’ve grieved over this past year,” said Elle Schanzer of Terps for Israel.

Many Jewish students and supporters wore shirts that said, “NEVER FORGET 10.7.2023.”

A table in the middle of the plaza was dedicated to those killed by Hamas.

Students said there are still tensions on campus.

“I think everyone has right to their own opinion but I think that some are using those big, broad voices to voice hate,” said Jonathan Wolf of Terps for Israel.

Palestinian supporters held events all day from a rally to a teach-in.

Students for Justice in Palestine took the University of Maryland to court after the school canceled its permit for a candlelight vigil, citing safety threats. A judge ruled in favor of the students.

“A major victory for free speech, because we think it’s so important to talk about this genocide that’s been going on for a year in Gaza,” said Hershel Barnstein of Jewish Voice for Peace.

Pro-Palestinian students are protesting the ongoing Israel-Hamas war that has claimed thousands of civilian lives.

“Hear what we have to say; listen to what we are trying to communicate about the genocide, about our solidarity, our personal solidarity for the Palestinian cause, and that's why we are so emotional,” said Holden Zeidman of Jewish Voice for Peace.

Security was tight around campus with police on foot and in patrol cars. IDs were checked, bags were screened, and people had to go through a metal detector to get into hostage square.

