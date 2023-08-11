Two men holding alcohol bottles try to steal Ride-On bus in Wheaton, police say

Two Maryland men were arrested early Friday for allegedly trying to steal a Ride On bus, police say. Ride On is Montgomery County's commuter bus system.

A Ride On bus driver picked up the men at the Glenmont Metro station in Wheaton shortly before 12:30 a.m., according to a news release from Montgomery County police. The men told the bus driver they wanted to go to Greenbelt, but the driver told them he was going to Westfield Montgomery mall.

When one of the suspects told the driver he wanted the bus, the driver got off, police said. The men then tried to drive away in the bus, according to police.

Officers arrived moments later and saw the suspects holding "bottles of alcohol in the front vestibule area of the bus," police said in the release.

The officers had to tell them several times to leave the bus, police said. The suspects got off the bus and were arrested.

Police have identified the suspects as Ricko Ford, 29, of Capitol Heights, and Wayne Pitt, 30, of Gaithersburg. They are facing charges of attempted carjacking, theft, disorderly conduct and intoxicated public disturbance-related charges, police said. It is unclear if they have a lawyer.