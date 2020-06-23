Trump Threatens Prison Time for Vandalizing Monuments

As anti-racism demonstrators vandalize and topple monuments across the country, the president is threatening arrests and prison time. He said he will soon announce an executive order.

President Donald Trump said in tweets Tuesday morning that anyone who vandalizes a monument on federal land can be arrested and face as much as 10 years in prison. He said he authorized federal officials to retroactively punish anyone who has already damaged a monument.

.....This action is taken effective immediately, but may also be used retroactively for destruction or vandalism already caused. There will be no exceptions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

Federal law already says anyone who vandalizes monuments to members of the U.S. armed forces can be punished with 10 years in prison.

Protesters tried to tear down a statue of Andrew Jackson in a park near the White House Monday night but were met with officers in riot gear who used pepper spray against them.

“Last night we stopped the attack on Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Park,” Trump said in remarks to reporters Tuesday morning. “I want to thank the police. Numerous people are in jail or will go to jail. We are looking at long-term sentences.”

He then said he would “have an executive order shortly that will reinforce what is already there but in a more unified way."

“These are anarchists and other things. If the states can’t handle it, we are willing and able to help,” Trump continued.

Demonstrators were able to scale the bronze statue in Lafayette Square and wrap ropes around it, chanting “Hey, hey, ho, ho, Andrew Jackson’s got to go.”

U.S. Park Police officers with batons and protective shields moved the crowd back. The federal law enforcement officers used pepper spray, the National Park Service confirmed. Many demonstrators frantically tried to clear their eyes of the irritant. There were reports that rubber bullets were fired at least once.

Trump also tweeted early Tuesday that anyone who tries to create an “autonomous zone” in D.C. will be “met with serious force.”

Graffiti on plywood near the White House Monday night said “Black House Autonomous Zone” and “BHAZ The Fight for Black Lives/Futures,” in apparent references to the so-called Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, or CHAZ, that protesters have cordoned off in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. The area in Seattle covers about six blocks, NBC News reported. Officials ordered protesters to leave the area Monday after a pair of weekend shootings left one person dead and two injured.

Four D.C. police officers were hurt Monday evening while they tried to clear tents near Lafayette Square, police said. A large group of demonstrators set up the tents along the 1400 block of H Street NW. Some tents blocked streets.

Some protesters threw objects at officers while they tried to remove the tents, police said. Two people were arrested. Police have not identified them or said if they were charged. The officers' injuries were not serious, police said.

Some demonstrators remained near the White House overnight. Crews installed concrete barriers near Black Lives Matter Plaza early Tuesday, replacing plastic barricades as officials prepare for the possibility of another move against the statue.

