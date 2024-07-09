Dupont Circle

Driver crashes into Dupont Circle building, 2 people flee flipped truck, police say

Police are still looking for the two people who were in the truck who fled the scene.

By Joseph Olmo, News4 reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

A truck crashed into a Dupont Circle building early Tuesday, shattering the windows of a coworking office, according to D.C. officials. Photos show the truck flipped onto its roof on Connecticut Avenue, surrounded by broken glass and debris.

Two people who were inside the truck fled the scene, police said. No injuries were reported.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

D.C. Fire and EMS said the crash happened at 2 a.m. on Connecticut Avenue near R Street NW in Washington, D.C.

The truck drove up on the sidewalk and crashed into Cove, a shared workspace building, according to officials. Officials said that the truck was not stolen.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Pictures show the truck flipped upside down, plus the storefront doors and windows smashed. The sidewalk was littered with debris and apparent shards of glass. A parking payment kiosk and trash can were knocked askew.

Alexandria 11 hours ago

More pet owners raise concerns about PetSmart boarding facility in Alexandria

Southeast DC 11 hours ago

4 shot in neighborhood near Navy Yard, Eastern Market

Cove has not been in business for some time, according to a D.C. police officer.

While there are no structural issues with the building, the main floor is damaged from the crash.

Police are still investigating the crash.

This article tagged under:

Dupont CircleWashington DCDC Fire and EMS
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us