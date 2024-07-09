Driver crashes into Dupont Circle building, 2 people flee flipped truck, police say

A truck crashed into a Dupont Circle building early Tuesday, shattering the windows of a coworking office, according to D.C. officials. Photos show the truck flipped onto its roof on Connecticut Avenue, surrounded by broken glass and debris.

Two people who were inside the truck fled the scene, police said. No injuries were reported.

D.C. Fire and EMS said the crash happened at 2 a.m. on Connecticut Avenue near R Street NW in Washington, D.C.

The truck drove up on the sidewalk and crashed into Cove, a shared workspace building, according to officials. Officials said that the truck was not stolen.

Pictures show the truck flipped upside down, plus the storefront doors and windows smashed. The sidewalk was littered with debris and apparent shards of glass. A parking payment kiosk and trash can were knocked askew.

Cove has not been in business for some time, according to a D.C. police officer.

While there are no structural issues with the building, the main floor is damaged from the crash.

Police are still investigating the crash.