4 shot in neighborhood near Navy Yard, Eastern Market

Four people are in the hospital being treated for gunshot wounds Monday evening. The victims are two men and two women and were found in a residential neighborhood between Navy Yard and Eastern Market.

D.C. police released an image of an SUV involved in the shooting of a group of people standing outside the 12-hundred block of Potomac Avenue Southeast about 8 p.m.

A gunman sprayed the area with bullets, and D.C. police responded to a chaotic scene.

One victim, a man, has injuries described as very serious. The other victims had less serious injuries. They were described as conscious and alert when they were taken by ambulance to local hospitals.

At least one bullet appeared to have punctured the gas tank of a parked vehicle. A D.C. fire and EMS hazmat crew was called to the scene to try and contain the gasoline dripping from the SUV.

A D.C. Crime Camera is mounted directly above the shooting scene. It provided images of the fleeing SUV.

Investigators are interested in any doorbell or other security camera video.

