New Jersey

Man arrested at Trenton Transit Center after bringing handguns, rifles onto Amtrak train

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was arrested after police said they found a bag with guns and rifles at a train station in New Jersey on Friday afternoon.

NJ Transit Police explained that they were alerted of an unattended bag at Newark Penn Station around 3 p.m. on Jan. 3.

Léelo en español aquí

When police looked inside the bag they found a handgun and a loaded rifle, officials explained.

They discovered that the suspect purchased an Amtrak ticket and was on a train heading to Virginia.

When that train was stopped at the Trenton Transit Center, the man resisted, but officers were able to arrest him.

Investigators said they found the man had three handguns and two rifles on him.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

"It’s becoming a crisis in the whole world," traveler Keone Lundy said.

Adam Reich was outside of the Trenton Transit Center and saw at least one firetruck and an ambulance outside around 4:30 p.m. He took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share what was happening with NBC10.

Officials explained that service has resumed after a K9 unit swept the area and cleared the train that the man was on.

The New Jersey Transit Police Department is investigating the incident.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
