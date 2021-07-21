Toll Lanes Now Back in Plan for I-270, Beltway in Maryland

Toll lanes are again a possibility for Interstate 270 and the Capital Beltway.

The D.C. area’s transportation planning board voted Wednesday to reinstate a proposal for their creation on I-270 and part of the Beltway, between Frederick and the American Legion Bridge. With the approval, the project is eligible for federal funding.

Breaking-in a reversal, the region’s @NatCapRegTPB reinstates Maryland’s plan for toll lanes along 270 and part of the Md Beltway to the Legion Bridge. The plan also calls for a new legion bridge. This means the project once again qualifies for federal funding @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/oP8qCQYkNi — Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) July 21, 2021

My statement on the Transportation Planning Board’s overwhelming vote to advance our Traffic Relief Plan and build a new American Legion Bridge: pic.twitter.com/Ikrsf3yPLW — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) July 21, 2021

Gov. Larry Hogan called the board’s decision a “great victory for Marylanders sick and tired of being stuck in soul-crushing traffic.” He said in a statement that the transportation proposal would “deliver a new American Legion Bridge, real traffic relief on the Capital Beltway, more transit services for the region, thousands of jobs, and long-term economic growth and environmental benefits.”

Debate over the toll lane plan has been heated, with opponents expressing concern about high tolls.

The plan to put toll lanes along parts of the Maryland Beltway and I-270 cleared another big vote. But that vote also drew plenty of protesters who don't want the new lanes. News4's Adam Tuss reports.

The project still needs to undergo environmental review and be approved by the state public works board.

