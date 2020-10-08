Suspect Arrested in Attempted Rape on Silver Line Metro Train

Metro Transit Police arrested a man suspected in an attempted rape Tuesday on a Silver Line train in Northern Virginia.

Kendrie Roberts-Monticue, 21, of Reston, was arrested Thursday morning at a relative's home in Virginia.

Roberts-Monticue is accused of attempting to rape a woman on a train between the McLean and East Falls Church stations.

The woman was riding the train with her young child at about 11:35 a.m. Tuesday when a man assaulted her, tried to remove her clothing and exposed himself, Metro Transit Police said.

The victim and her child were able to get off the train at the East Falls Church station, where transit police responded.

No one else was in the train car, police said they believe. Ridership is down as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Roberts-Monticue is expected to face felony charges of attempted rape by force, threat or intimidation, and attempted sodomy by force, threat or intimidation.