Metro

Suspect Arrested in Attempted Rape on Silver Line Metro Train

The victim was alone in a train car with her young child when the attack occurred, Metro Transit Police said they believe

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Metro Transit Police arrested a man suspected in an attempted rape Tuesday on a Silver Line train in Northern Virginia.

Kendrie Roberts-Monticue, 21, of Reston, was arrested Thursday morning at a relative's home in Virginia.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Local

maryland anatomy board 24 mins ago

Maryland Reaches Settlement With Widow Over Remains Mix-up

Coronavirus in DC 52 mins ago

DC Alcohol Regulators Investigate After Viral Video Shows Crowd Cheer for Officers at Bar

Roberts-Monticue is accused of attempting to rape a woman on a train between the McLean and East Falls Church stations.

The woman was riding the train with her young child at about 11:35 a.m. Tuesday when a man assaulted her, tried to remove her clothing and exposed himself, Metro Transit Police said. 

The victim and her child were able to get off the train at the East Falls Church station, where transit police responded. 

No one else was in the train car, police said they believe. Ridership is down as the coronavirus pandemic continues. 

Roberts-Monticue is expected to face felony charges of attempted rape by force, threat or intimidation, and attempted sodomy by force, threat or intimidation.

This article tagged under:

Metrosilver lineMetro Transit Police
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us