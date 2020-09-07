Metro's Vienna and Dunn Loring Stations to Reopen Tuesday

The last two Metro stations closed for summer reconstruction work are set to reopen Tuesday.

The Vienna and Dunn Loring stations on the Orange Line in Northern Virginia have been closed all summer to allow crews to rebuild platforms and modernize the stations. The East Falls Church and West Falls Church stations had also been closed but reopened last month.

"Tuesday will mark the first time all 91 Metro stations will be open since Metro implemented station closures as part of its pandemic response in March," Metro announced in a release.

Although the work is still continuing, Metro said it's now safe to reopen the stations. At the end of this summer's work, Metro said it will reach a major milestone in its Platform Improvement Project, with half of the 20 stations complete.

Metro said improvements include slip-resistant tiles, stainless-steel platform shelters with charging outlets and ports, and more passenger information screens. You'll also see LED lighting in the stations and might notice clearer public announcements due to improved speakers.

Parking restrictions will remain as construction continues into the fall.