Metrobus service to 8 stops ends after apartment complex cease-and-desist letter

Metro will end bus service to an apartment complex in Prince George’s County, Maryland, after 50 years, following complaints the buses are too big and heavy and damaged property.

The decision to stop running buses to eight stops on the P12 follows a cease-and-desist letter from Forest Hills Apartments in Oxon Hill.

The property owner says the buses have been doing a lot of damage to the pavement, according to the letter. “The heavy buses have been significantly impacting and damaging the asphalt road on the property, but despite multiple conversations, WMATA has refused to repair the damages to the roads,” the letter says, in part.

"They come spinning around here all fast, and you have to hurry up and move over. It’s terrible,” said resident Helena, who supports the change. "I'm absolutely happy. Look at my vehicle. You think I want them to run into me in my vehicle?"

But longtime resident Thelma Chase said the bus stops should not go away.

“Because there's a lot of old people over here, and they can't walk down there to no bus,” she said.

About 150 riders board and exit at the stops daily. Riders can catch the P12 at Southern Avenue and United Medical Center, Southern Avenue and 13th Street, and Wheeler Road and Vermillion Avenue.

Helena said those riders just have to walk a little farther.

"There's a bus stop right there; there's a bus stop back there, right?” she said. “Yeah, they can still catch the bus."

The property owner wouldn't comment beyond the cease-and-desist order.

