Metro station closures begin Dec. 20 for track work over holidays

Several downtown D.C. Metro stations will close during the final weeks of 2024 for track work and other improvements.

The closures will be in effect Dec. 20-30. Service should be back to normal Dec. 31, Metro officials said.

First wave of station closures begin Dec. 20

Farragut West, McPherson Square and the lower level of Metro Center (Blue, Orange, Silver service) will be closed Dec. 20-30.

Shuttle buses will run between Foggy Bottom and Federal Triangle. Shuttle options will include:

a local route, which will stop at all affected stations

three express shuttles: Foggy Bottom to Federal Triangle; Foggy Bottom to Gallery Place, and Foggy Bottom to Farragut North (weekday rush hours only)

Orange Line riders traveling to or beyond Foggy Bottom will need to transfer to the Silver Line at the Clarendon station, Metro said.

Second wave of station closures begins Dec. 27:

The first wave of closures listed above will continue. In addition, Federal Triangle, Smithsonian and the lower level of L'Enfant Plaza (Blue, Orange, Silver service) will be closed Dec. 27-30.

Shuttle buses will run between Foggy Bottom and Federal Center SW. Shuttle options will include:

a local route, which will stop at all affected stations

three express shuttles: Foggy Bottom to Federal Center SW; Foggy Bottom to Gallery Place, and Foggy Bottom to Farragut North (weekday rush hours only)

Orange Line riders traveling to or beyond Foggy Bottom will need to transfer to the Silver Line at the Clarendon station, Metro said.

During the closures, crews will perform work on tracks and signals, replace platform edge lighting and more.

Metro officials said they chose these closure dates because ridership is slightly lower in December compared to other months. The agency says one longer closure will prevent several months of weekend shutdowns.