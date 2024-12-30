Metro wrapped up its 10 days of winter track work earlier than expected on Sunday and $450,000 under budget, according to Metro officials.

The Blue, Orange and Silver lines returned to normal service on Monday at 5 a.m. Repairs were first projected to be done on Dec. 30 with normal service returning on Dec. 31 for the Blue, Orange and Silver lines.

Over the closure, crews replaced about 2,400 feet of track and conducted water mitigation work to keep tunnels dry. Crews also replaced grout pads, rail fasteners and studs to hold the tracks in place.

If you plan on celebrating the new year in the D.C. area, you're in for a smoother ride. Metro fares will be free on New Year's Eve after 8 p.m. and train service will be extended to 2 a.m.