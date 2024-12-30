Metro (WMATA)

Metro completes holiday track work a day early ahead of New Year's Eve

Blue, Orange and Silver lines will return to normal service starting Dec. 30 at 5 a.m.

By Adam Tuss, News4 Anchor & Transportation Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

Metro wrapped up its 10 days of winter track work earlier than expected on Sunday and $450,000 under budget, according to Metro officials.

The Blue, Orange and Silver lines returned to normal service on Monday at 5 a.m. Repairs were first projected to be done on Dec. 30 with normal service returning on Dec. 31 for the Blue, Orange and Silver lines.

>📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Over the closure, crews replaced about 2,400 feet of track and conducted water mitigation work to keep tunnels dry. Crews also replaced grout pads, rail fasteners and studs to hold the tracks in place.

If you plan on celebrating the new year in the D.C. area, you're in for a smoother ride. Metro fares will be free on New Year's Eve after 8 p.m. and train service will be extended to 2 a.m.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

Traffic Dec 18

MD official refutes VA claim about intentionally not fixing Beltway traffic

Maryland Dec 13

A return to automation, faster service and mobile pay: Metro changes proposed in 2025

This article tagged under:

Metro (WMATA)TransportationMetrorail
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us