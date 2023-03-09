Lead Partner in Plan to Build Toll Lanes on Beltway, I-270 in Maryland Leaves Project

The lead team involved with Maryland’s plan to build high-occupancy toll lanes on the Capital Beltway and Interstate 270, along with building a new American Legion Bridge, has pulled out of the project.

Australian-based Transurban issued the statement Thursday night.

The announcement comes just a few weeks before Transurban would have had to make some major decisions about design and financing for the project.

Transurban, which currently operates a number of the express lanes in Northern Virginia, sent this statement: “Transurban is disappointed that we were unable to reach agreement with Maryland to deliver the critical congestion relief that travelers across the region need and want. We respect Maryland’s decision to pursue alternatives – whether that is in project scope, delivery, or partnership. As a long-term partner to governments in the region for more than a decade, we will continue to take a collaborative approach, working towards more connected travel choices across the Capital Region.”

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The Maryland toll lane plan was one of the major projects former Gov. Larry Hogan pushed, but the project has been plagued by delays and indecision.

New Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has been clear he wanted to review the project and possibly change course before moving forward.

Transurban’s decision does not kill the project but is another setback.