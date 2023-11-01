DC to begin bus lane enforcement Nov. 15

D.C. plans to begin automated traffic enforcement for drivers who are stopped or traveling in bus lanes and bus zones on Nov. 15.

Any driver caught parked or stopped in a bus zone – a bus stop, more or less – will be fined $100.

Starting in January, drivers caught traveling in a bus lane will be fined $100.

D.C. Metrobuses now have cameras that will take a picture of a license plate if there’s an offense.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The program was put on hold in September to further educate drivers about the new penalties.