Toddler Stabbed in Northeast DC; Suspect in Custody

An 18-month-old girl was stabbed in Northeast D.C. Wednesday evening, police say.

The stabbing happened just before 6 p.m. in the 1700 block of Benning Road NE.

Medics took the child to a hospital. She was conscious and breathing. The extent of her injuries is unclear at this time.

Police say one suspect is in custody, but gave no further information about the suspect.

There is no information yet on the relationship between the victim and suspect.

