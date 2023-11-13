Thieves ram Damascus gun store with car, steal guns and ammo

Thieves in Montgomery County, Maryland, used a car to ram through the front door of a gun store in Damascus on Sunday, police said.

Three people were able to get away with an “undisclosed number” of guns, plus ammunition, county police said.

The burglary at AM Shooting, in the 26100 block of Ridge Road, occurred early Sunday, police said. Officers responded to a report of a break-in at about 3:50 a.m. They found that the thieves had crashed a Hyundai sedan into the front door.

They made it inside, stole guns and ammunition, and drove off in a second car, police said.

The shattered glass doors of the store were covered with plywood on Monday morning, and the store was closed. The Hyundai was left outside the store and had extensive damage to its rear end.

Police said they did not immediately have information on the suspects. The investigation is ongoing. There are surveillance cameras outside. No video was immediately released.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police. A reward of up to $10,000 is offered.

