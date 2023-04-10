‘They Want to Be Busy': People With Intellectual Disabilities Turn to Entrepreneurship

Once people with intellectual disabilities age out of school programs, finding a job can be a challenge, so some are turning to entrepreneurship to support themselves.

Only 44% of working age adults with intellectual disabilities are in the labor force, according to Special Olympics National Snapshot.

“It’s very troubling,” Special Olympics DC President Nicole Preston said. “It’s not where we need to be by any means. I think we can start to increase that percentage.”

Cameron’s Chocolates

Cameron Graham and her parents opened Cameron’s chocolates 10 years ago.

“My husband and I had this crazy idea that it would be easy to open a store that would employ our daughter and her friends,” Ellen Graham said.

“Like every parent, we wanted our daughter to have a life,” she said.

A decade later, Cameron’s Chocolates has doubled in size and employs dozens with intellectual disabilities.

People are asked to fit into a mold that already exists, instead of allowing them to explore their strengths and talents, and if you provide that opportunity, I think you’ll be amazed at what people are capable of. Ellen Graham, Cameron's Chocolates

Katie’s Box of Sunshine

Katie’s Box of Sunshine is a home-based candle company with big plans.

“The idea is that Katie does this, and then we invite more people from our community to do this with her,” Tricia Nelson said.

Like Bitty & Beau’s, a coffee shop created for North Carolina siblings now with 17 stores across the country and 400 employees.

“They want to be busy; Katie likes to be busy,” Nelson said. “She likes to do. And so, you’ve kind of got to look for those inroads to just kind of let that blossom, and it’s great for everyone.”