women in business

The Woman Behind the Brand: Meet Dionna Dorsey, District of Clothing Founder

This week on News4 Today, Jummy Olabanji is diving into how local women entrepreneurs have found success

By Jummy Olabanji and Sophia Barnes

NBC Universal, Inc.

Women have been deeply impacted by the economic devastation of the coronavirus pandemic, accounting for more than 50% of jobs lost of the past year.

One D.C.-area woman is a reminder that a personal difficulty can be turned into an opportunity.

Dionna Dorsey started a clothing line boasting D.C. pride with personal messages aimed at sparking worldwide change.

Whether it’s a D.C. statehood hat or “dreamer, doer” sweatshirt, she believes the people wearing her clothing can change the world.

News4 asked Dorsey four questions about her experience being an entrepreneur. She says potential entrepreneurs must keep looking for ways to turn setbacks into set up for something new.

What inspired you to take the leap into this business?

My prime client went on a spending freeze and I knew I needed to create a second stream of income to assist with the tough times. I also wanted to do my part to share positivity with the universe.

What’s your biggest challenge as an entrepreneur and how do you deal with it?

Self-doubt. I'm definitely still learning to deal with it as it seems to evolve as I do, but between daily devotions, minimizing comparing myself to others, and remembering that I accomplished “X” the day before, I make it through.

What are your favorite words of wisdom for entrepreneurs?

Believe in yourself and your ability to do the work. Just keep going!

How has developing your business changed you or helped you grow?

Being an entrepreneur has truly helped me in every aspect of my life. Mostly, I think it's helped me trust myself and my inner voice.

Responses were lightly edited for length and clarity.

This article tagged under:

women in businessEntrepreneur Week
