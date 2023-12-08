gun violence

Teen boy shot inside Petworth Metro station

The boy was shot Friday at Georgia Avenue and New Hampshire Avenue NW, police said

By NBC Washington Staff

breaking news
NBC Washington

A teenage boy was shot and wounded inside the Georgia Ave-Petworth Metro station on Friday afternoon, authorities say.

The boy was shot in the hip and taken to a hospital, Metro Transit Police said. According to the initial investigation, the shooter followed the boy into the station.

Officers responded to Georgia Avenue NW at about 2:45 p.m. The victim was found “on the unpaid side of the mezzanine area,” Metro Transit Police said.

A search for a suspect is underway, police said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Metro said the Georgia Avenue entrance of the station was closed because of police activity, while the New Hampshire Avenue entrance remained open.

The victim's injuries are not expected to be life-threatening, police said.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Montgomery County 10 mins ago

Antisemitic graffiti found at high school in Montgomery County

Montgomery County Public Schools 1 hour ago

Muslim group claims MCPS discriminated against teacher who showed support for Palestine

Both D.C. police and Metro Transit police responded.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

This article tagged under:

gun violenceWashington DCNorthwest DC
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us