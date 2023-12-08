Teen boy shot inside Petworth Metro station

A teenage boy was shot and wounded inside the Georgia Ave-Petworth Metro station on Friday afternoon, authorities say.

The boy was shot in the hip and taken to a hospital, Metro Transit Police said. According to the initial investigation, the shooter followed the boy into the station.

Officers responded to Georgia Avenue NW at about 2:45 p.m. The victim was found “on the unpaid side of the mezzanine area,” Metro Transit Police said.

A search for a suspect is underway, police said.

Metro said the Georgia Avenue entrance of the station was closed because of police activity, while the New Hampshire Avenue entrance remained open.

The victim's injuries are not expected to be life-threatening, police said.

Both D.C. police and Metro Transit police responded.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.