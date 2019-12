A suspect barricaded inside an apartment and D.C. police officers exchanged gunfire Sunday evening, police say.

D.C. police say officers tried to execute a search warrant at the apartment in the 100 block of 36th Street NE when the suspect barricaded himself inside.

It's unclear at this time if anyone was hurt.

Police are telling residents to avoid the area.

Police Chief Peter Newsham was headed to the scene.

